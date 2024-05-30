Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Starlineps Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Starlineps Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales rise 135.09% to Rs 11.59 crore

Net loss of Starlineps Enterprises reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 135.09% to Rs 11.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 193.44% to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.87% to Rs 29.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.594.93 135 29.7619.99 49 OPM %-5.78-4.67 -6.521.95 - PBDT-0.190.23 PL 2.490.85 193 PBT-0.190.22 PL 2.480.82 202 NP-0.200.17 PL 1.790.61 193

First Published: May 30 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

