Nicco Parks & Resorts consolidated net profit declines 31.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts declined 31.98% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.98% to Rs 17.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.37% to Rs 22.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.43% to Rs 75.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

