SEAMEC consolidated net profit declines 18.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.55% to Rs 199.62 crore

Net profit of SEAMEC declined 18.40% to Rs 42.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.55% to Rs 199.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 236.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.13% to Rs 89.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.62% to Rs 651.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 729.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

199.62236.38651.82729.2940.6536.9332.7833.2187.1285.34228.62254.8253.6750.0798.00120.0342.9852.6789.62119.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News