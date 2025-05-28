VLS Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.83 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -48.73 crore

Net loss of VLS Finance reported to Rs 39.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 74.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs -48.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.76% to Rs 46.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 324.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 74.64% to Rs 102.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 403.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

-48.7397.58102.38403.75111.5992.8656.5794.36-51.7993.0362.82391.94-52.8691.4658.36386.23-39.8374.0646.20324.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News