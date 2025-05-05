Utkarsh Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 98.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 1.79% to Rs 879.62 crore

Net profit of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank declined 98.14% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 159.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income declined 1.79% to Rs 879.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 895.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 95.24% to Rs 23.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 497.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 18.45% to Rs 3764.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3178.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

