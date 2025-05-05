Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 393.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 258.33% to Rs 2.15 crore

Net profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance rose 393.55% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 258.33% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 94.12% to Rs 4.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 89.17% to Rs 5.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

