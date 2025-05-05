Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 393.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 393.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 258.33% to Rs 2.15 crore

Net profit of Gowra Leasing & Finance rose 393.55% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 258.33% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 94.12% to Rs 4.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 89.17% to Rs 5.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.150.60 258 5.242.77 89 OPM %85.5870.00 -80.5344.77 - PBDT2.340.42 457 5.852.90 102 PBT2.340.42 457 5.852.90 102 NP1.530.31 394 4.292.21 94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 46.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit rises 88.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 44.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Affle 3i secures patent in US to tackle fraud activities in advertising ecosystem

Avenue Supermarts consolidated net profit declines 2.19% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 05 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story