Arka Fincap standalone net profit declines 77.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.62% to Rs 202.17 crore

Net profit of Arka Fincap declined 77.10% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.62% to Rs 202.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 159.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.08% to Rs 80.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.39% to Rs 774.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 563.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

202.17159.67774.42563.6664.0672.3570.2275.4113.4325.65101.79116.8111.4223.8494.12109.096.6929.2280.3669.23

