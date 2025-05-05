Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arka Fincap standalone net profit declines 77.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Arka Fincap standalone net profit declines 77.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 26.62% to Rs 202.17 crore

Net profit of Arka Fincap declined 77.10% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.62% to Rs 202.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 159.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.08% to Rs 80.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 69.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.39% to Rs 774.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 563.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales202.17159.67 27 774.42563.66 37 OPM %64.0672.35 -70.2275.41 - PBDT13.4325.65 -48 101.79116.81 -13 PBT11.4223.84 -52 94.12109.09 -14 NP6.6929.22 -77 80.3669.23 16

First Published: May 05 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

