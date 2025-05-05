Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prayatna Developers Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 24.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prayatna Developers Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 24.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 8.22% to Rs 54.40 crore

Net profit of Prayatna Developers Pvt reported to Rs 24.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.22% to Rs 54.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.32% to Rs 73.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 214.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 211.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales54.4050.27 8 214.67211.57 1 OPM %93.2077.46 -91.3288.43 - PBDT38.4025.63 50 144.26104.31 38 PBT28.4415.63 82 103.9164.42 61 NP24.49-2.46 LP 73.2449.38 48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gowra Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 393.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 46.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit rises 88.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 44.94% in the March 2025 quarter

Affle 3i secures patent in US to tackle fraud activities in advertising ecosystem

First Published: May 05 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story