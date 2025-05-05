Prayatna Developers Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 24.49 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.22% to Rs 54.40 crore

Net profit of Prayatna Developers Pvt reported to Rs 24.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.22% to Rs 54.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.32% to Rs 73.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 214.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 211.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

54.4050.27214.67211.5793.2077.4691.3288.4338.4025.63144.26104.3128.4415.63103.9164.4224.49-2.4673.2449.38

