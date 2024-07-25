State Bank of India down for fifth straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 844.65, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 37.31% in last one year as compared to a 23.33% rally in NIFTY and a 10.35% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 844.65, down 0.86% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24392.1. The Sensex is at 80039.95, down 0.14%.State Bank of India has lost around 0.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 3.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51317, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 169.65 lakh shares in last one month.

