State Bank of India down for fifth straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 818.75, down 1.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 27.18% in last one year as compared to a 11.64% rally in NIFTY and a 6.89% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 818.75, down 1.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 23729.80078125. The Sensex is at 78412.16, down 1.02%.State Bank of India has added around 4.87% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 1.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51575.7, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 118.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 821.4, down 1.61% on the day. State Bank of India jumped 27.18% in last one year as compared to a 11.64% rally in NIFTY and a 6.89% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 10.56 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News