Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stationery stocks gain as GST cuts make school supplies cheaper

Stationery stocks gain as GST cuts make school supplies cheaper

Image
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shares of stationery companies gained on Thursday after the GST Council announced sweeping rate cuts on key education-related items.

Kokuyo Camlin jumped 5.04%, DOMS Industries climbed 4.67%, and Navneet Education gained 0.70%.

The GST Council, in its 56th meeting chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, reduced GST on pencils, crayons, pastels, drawing charcoal, chalk sticks, and tailors chalk from 12% to nil. Exercise books, graph books, laboratory notebooks, and notebooks too have been exempted from GST, compared with 12% earlier.

Additionally, boxes, pouches, wallets, and writing compendiums of paper or paperboard containing assorted stationery will now attract 5% GST instead of 12%.

The move is expected to make school supplies more affordable for students while boosting demand for stationery companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tractor makers rally as GST cut boosts farm sentiment

Highway Infra secures Rs 19-cr toll collection contract from NHAI

Auto stocks in demand as GST cuts drive optimism

Insurance stocks climb as GST Council scraps 18% levy on policies

FMCG stocks surge as GST Council cuts tax rates on essentials

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story