Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit declines 53.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.22% to Rs 26704.17 crore

Net profit of Steel Authority of India declined 53.33% to Rs 418.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 897.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.22% to Rs 26704.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24675.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

