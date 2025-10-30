Kaycee Industries consolidated net profit declines 12.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.77% to Rs 14.91 crore

Net profit of Kaycee Industries declined 12.42% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.77% to Rs 14.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.14.9113.3414.9616.122.292.312.002.031.341.53

