Steel Authority of India consolidated net profit rises 810.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Steel Authority of India rose 810.47% to Rs 744.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 81.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.02% to Rs 25921.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23997.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.25921.7623997.8110.689.252409.301812.16967.81409.85744.5881.78

