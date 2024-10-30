Steel Authority of India Ltd spurts 1.05%, gains for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 2:06 PM IST
Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 116.93, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.45% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% gain in NIFTY and a 45.71% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 116.93, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 80286.14, down 0.1%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has dropped around 17.09% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 8.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9338.75, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 111.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 225.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 117.5, up 1.32% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 39.45% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% gain in NIFTY and a 45.71% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 13.54 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

