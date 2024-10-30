Hindustan Zinc Ltd up for third straight session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 557.5, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 88.63% in last one year as compared to a 28.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 45.71% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 557.5, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24444.3. The Sensex is at 80286.14, down 0.1%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has risen around 7.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9338.75, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.43 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

