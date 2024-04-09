Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Authority of India Ltd up for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 150.8, up 3.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 82.9% in last one year as compared to a 28.76% spurt in NIFTY and a 60.32% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 150.8, up 3.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22693.5. The Sensex is at 74881.64, up 0.19%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has risen around 12.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8794.65, up 1.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 483.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 428.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.81 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

