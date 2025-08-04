Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stove Kraft gains after Q1 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Stove Kraft gains after Q1 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Stove Kraft added 3.42% to Rs 596.50 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 27.2% to Rs 10.43 crore on 8.16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 340.10 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 22.16% YoY to Rs 13.34 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses rose 7.98% to Rs 328.83 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 304.54 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 199.84 crore (up 13.78% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 44.23 crore (up 5.44% YoY), finance cost stood at Rs 7.25 crore ( up 8.05% YoY) during the period under review.

Stove Kraft (SKL) is a leading home and kitchen appliances brand in India. The company offers a wide range of products including free-standing hobs, cooktops, and non-stick cookware. It also manufactures and retails a diverse portfolio of home and kitchen solutions under its flagship brands, Pigeon and Gilma.

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

