TTK Healthcare standalone net profit declines 58.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 226.43 crore

Net profit of TTK Healthcare declined 58.83% to Rs 13.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 226.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 207.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.226.43207.901.183.3219.8423.0817.6521.0313.0031.58

