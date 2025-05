Steel Strips Wheels has achieved net turnover of Rs 424.11 crore in month of April 2025 compared to Rs 338.22 crore in April 2024, recording a growth of 25.39%. Gross turnover stood at Rs 519.02 crore, up 25% YoY. In terms of volume, sales rose 13% in April 2025 over April 2024 led by 37% growth in aluminum segment and 24% growth each in trucks and tractor segments.

