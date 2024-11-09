ASM Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.12 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 56.94 croreNet profit of ASM Technologies reported to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 56.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales56.9450.39 13 OPM %11.663.83 -PBDT6.45-0.37 LP PBT3.98-3.26 LP NP3.12-1.74 LP
