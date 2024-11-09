Kapston Services standalone net profit declines 9.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.94% to Rs 168.11 croreNet profit of Kapston Services declined 9.01% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.94% to Rs 168.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 128.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales168.11128.39 31 OPM %4.323.79 -PBDT4.432.79 59 PBT3.342.03 65 NP3.944.33 -9
