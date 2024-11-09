Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kapston Services standalone net profit declines 9.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 2:53 PM IST
Sales rise 30.94% to Rs 168.11 crore

Net profit of Kapston Services declined 9.01% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.94% to Rs 168.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 128.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales168.11128.39 31 OPM %4.323.79 -PBDT4.432.79 59 PBT3.342.03 65 NP3.944.33 -9

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

