Kapston Services standalone net profit declines 9.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.94% to Rs 168.11 crore

Net profit of Kapston Services declined 9.01% to Rs 3.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.94% to Rs 168.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 128.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.168.11128.394.323.794.432.793.342.033.944.33

