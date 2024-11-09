Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 46.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 46.55% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 2:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.47% to Rs 2338.00 crore

Net profit of Divi's Laboratories rose 46.55% to Rs 510.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 348.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.47% to Rs 2338.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1909.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2338.001909.00 22 OPM %30.6225.09 -PBDT821.00564.00 46 PBT722.00469.00 54 NP510.00348.00 47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC agrees to hear plea seeking to restrain felling of trees in Delhi

LIVE: Three coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derail near Howrah; no casualties

Till BJP is present, no religion based reservation, says Amit Shah

PepsiCo, Unilever sell lower quality products in India, finds report

Cash-for-jobs scam: Goa CM must clarify on filling vacancies, says Cong

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story