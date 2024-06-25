Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elan Avenue reports standalone net loss of Rs 64.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Elan Avenue reports standalone net loss of Rs 64.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 6.80 crore

Net Loss of Elan Avenue reported to Rs 64.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 6.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 65.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 6.80 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.800 0 6.800 0 OPM %-1618.970 --1644.710 - PBDT-85.66-0.08 -106975 -87.35-0.05 -174600 PBT-85.67-0.08 -106988 -87.37-0.05 -174640 NP-64.11-0.07 -91486 -65.38-0.04 -163350

