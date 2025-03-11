Barometers trade near flat line; bank shares decline

At 12:29 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 133.27 points, or 0.18%, to 73,981.90. The Nifty 50 index lost 10.15 points, or 0.05%, to 22,451.05.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.96%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,220 shares rose and 2,541 shares fell. A total of 145 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 1.76% to 14.23. The Nifty 27 March 2025 futures were trading at 22,499.60, at a premium of 48.55 points as compared with the spot at 22,451.05.
The Nifty option chain for the 27 March 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 59.4 lakh contracts at the 23,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 78.5 lakh contracts was seen at 22,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Bank index shed 0.84% to 47,812.80. The index fell 1.68% in three consecutive trading sessions.
IndusInd Bank (down 23.01%), AU Small Finance Bank (down 3.93%), IDFC First Bank (down 2.15%), Axis Bank (down 0.97%), Punjab National Bank (down 0.46%), HDFC Bank (down 0.18%) and Bank of Baroda (down 0.13%) declined.
On the other hand, ICICI Bank (up 1.9%), Canara Bank (up 0.99%) and Federal Bank (up 0.38%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Z-Tech (India) was locked in the upper circuit of 5% after the company secured a Rs 20 crore project from Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.
MSTC added 2.03% after the company announced that it has received a work order from Coal India (CIL) for engagement as an 'e-auction service provider.
Premier Explosives (PEL) fell 2.09%. The company said that it has signed a joint venture and shareholders agreement with Global Munition (GML), a subsidiary of NIBE Ordnance and Maritime, to manufacture defence and aerospace products.
