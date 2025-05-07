FMCG shares slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falling 118.04 points or 0.57% at 20486.77 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index, Prataap Snacks Ltd (down 3.9%), Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd (down 3.82%),Radico Khaitan Ltd (down 3.26%),Gulshan Polyols Ltd (down 3.1%),Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd (down 2.77%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd (down 2.72%), Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (down 2.46%), Patanjali Foods Ltd (down 2.29%), ADF Foods Ltd (down 2.2%), and Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (down 1.98%).

On the other hand, Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 7.08%), CCL Products (India) Ltd (up 6.59%), and KRBL Ltd (up 4.73%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 240.2 or 0.51% at 47075.11.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 132.44 points or 0.9% at 14861.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 23.7 points or 0.1% at 24355.9.

The BSE Sensex index was down 106.65 points or 0.13% at 80534.42.

On BSE,1738 shares were trading in green, 2052 were trading in red and 190 were unchanged.

