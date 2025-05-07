Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Welspun Living Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Welspun Living Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Welspun Living Ltd saw volume of 773.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 48.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.03 lakh shares

K P R Mill Ltd, Vardhman Textiles Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd, Piramal Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 May 2025.

Welspun Living Ltd saw volume of 773.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 48.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.03 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.70% to Rs.137.00. Volumes stood at 8.75 lakh shares in the last session.

K P R Mill Ltd clocked volume of 37.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.46% to Rs.1,084.90. Volumes stood at 2.16 lakh shares in the last session.

Vardhman Textiles Ltd clocked volume of 20.04 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.64 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.72% to Rs.468.25. Volumes stood at 1.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Endurance Technologies Ltd registered volume of 7.9 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 73905 shares. The stock rose 11.06% to Rs.2,078.30. Volumes stood at 73118 shares in the last session.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd witnessed volume of 37.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.99 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.26% to Rs.1,032.70. Volumes stood at 7.02 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: May 07 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

