Bharat Seats hits the roof after Q4 PAT jumps 41% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Bharat Seats hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 90.60 after the company's standalone net profit spiked 41.01% to Rs 11.38 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 8.07 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations rallied 41.28% to Rs 392.91 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 278.10 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 15.13 crore in Q4 FY25, up 48.82% as against Rs 10.52 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses increased by 41.05% YoY to Rs 379.06 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 331.52 crore (up 45% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 14.19 crore (up 22.96% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 2.09 crore (up 20.11% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full year basis, the companys net profit jumped 30.53% to Rs 32.70 crore on 20.81% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1288.82 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Bharat Seats manufactures complete seating system and interior component for the automotive and surface transport.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News