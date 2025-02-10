Sterling Holiday Resorts launches its 8th property in Rajasthan

Sterling Holiday Resorts, wholly owned subsidiary of Thomas Cook (India), unveiled Sterling Ratan Villas Jawai, an elegant jungle retreat set amidst the dramatic landscapes of Rajasthan's premier leopard country. This marks Sterling's eighth property in Rajasthan, further deepening its presence in a state known for its wildlife, heritage, and distinctive landscapes.

Strategically located near Jawai Bandh, the region's prime leopard-sighting zone, the resort offers a seamless blend of raw nature and refined opulence. Situated amidst 30 acres of unspoiled farmland, it caters to those who seek both adventure and serenity whether tracking Jawai's elusive leopards or unwinding in its pristine wilderness.

Sterling Ratan Villas Jawai is a key addition to our Rajasthan portfolio. The state's unique mix of wildlife and cultural tourism makes it an undeniable choice for discerning travelers. This also brings to itinerary a one-of-a-kind circuit between our Sterling resorts in a Hill-station like Mount Abu, Heritage destination like Udaipur and Wilderness escape like Jawai. said Vikram Lalvani, Managing Director & CEO, Sterling Holiday Resorts

