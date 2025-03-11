Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling Holiday Resorts launches luxury wildlife retreat in Tipeshwar

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Sterling Holiday Resorts announced the launch of Sterling Tipeshwar, a luxury wildlife retreat set amidst the untouched beauty of Tipeshwar Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra. With this, Sterling strengthens its position as one of India's leading wildlife hospitality brands, now with 14 resorts across prime jungle destinations.

Nestled on the NH44 highway, Sterling Tipeshwar is an easy getaway from Nagpur (3.5 hours) and Hyderabad (5 hours). Unlike larger reserves, Tipeshwar offers exclusive tiger sightings with fewer crowds, making it one of India's best-kept wildlife secrets.

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

