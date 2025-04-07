Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterling Holiday Resorts launches new property in Amritsar

Sterling Holiday Resorts proudly announces the launch of Sterling Borderland Amritsar, marking the brand's foray into the culturally rich and historically vibrant state of Punjab. With this opening, Sterling expands its footprint to 53 destinations across India, spanning hills, beaches, jungles, heritage hubs, and spiritual centres.

Located on Lawrence Road, the primary shopping hub, the hotel offers a seamless blend of elegant design and signature Sterling hospitality. Its central location provides easy access to Amritsar's revered Golden Temple - just 4 kms away, other landmarks like Jallianwala Bagh and the Wagah Border, as well as key shopping streets and office hubs such as Ranjit Avenue and Queen's Roadmaking it ideal for both leisure and business travellers.

