Sterling Tools consolidated net profit rises 0.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sterling Tools rose 0.15% to Rs 13.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.47% to Rs 260.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 231.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.260.88231.9510.2811.2226.2125.9117.7617.5213.6013.58

