Zeal Aqua standalone net profit rises 79.66% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Zeal Aqua rose 79.66% to Rs 6.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.17% to Rs 169.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 136.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.169.34136.387.004.447.724.766.273.496.273.49

