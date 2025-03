With effect from 24 March 2025

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy has appointed Ajit Pratap Singh as the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 24 March 2025.

Sandeep Mathew shall cease to be the interim CFO effective close of business hours on 23 March 2025 and shall continue with his role of Head - Investor Relations.

