Sterling &amp; Wilson Renewable Energy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.19 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Sales rise 77.70% to Rs 915.06 crore

Net profit of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reported to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 95.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 77.70% to Rs 915.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 514.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales915.06514.96 78 OPM %2.70-7.23 -PBDT18.67-91.91 LP PBT14.66-95.33 LP NP4.19-95.47 LP

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

