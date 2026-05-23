Sterlite Technologies' arm wins $1.11 billion optical contract

Sterlite Technologies said its subsidiary has received a Product Award Letter (PAL) from a hyperscale partner for a multi-year supply of optical connectivity products.

The total potential value of the contract is estimated at approximately $1.11 billion based on prevailing selling prices. The allocation covers optical connectivity product supply across FY27 to FY29, with purchase orders to be released periodically during the contract period.

The agreement includes a reciprocal risk-sharing framework, defining capped financial liabilities for both parties in case of demand shortfalls or supply constraints. The contract is international in nature and is scheduled to be executed up to March 2029. The company stated that the promoter or promoter group has no interest in the awarding entity and that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions.

Ankit Agarwal, managing director of STL, said, Under this agreement, STL, through its optical solutions, will support building AI data center infrastructure in the US for this hyperscaler. We are enabling a connectivity backbone for the AI data centers. Sterlite Technologies is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, rural, enterprise, and data center networks. Data center & cloud companies, telecom operators, internet service providers, and large enterprises collaborate with the company to build their future-ready digital infrastructure. Shares of Sterlite Technologies rose 5% to settle at Rs 441.40 on 22 May 2026.