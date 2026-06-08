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Dynacons Systems & Solutions secures project of Rs 125.88 cr

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Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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From Central Bank of India

Dynacons Systems & Solutions has secured a project worth Rs 125.88 crore from Central Bank of India. The order pertains to expansion and modernization of the Bank's technology infrastructure and encompasses supply, implementation and support of an enterprise Private Cloud infrastructure based on x86 architecture, deployment of GPU-enabled computing infrastructure, and establishment of an on-premises containerization platform (Kubernetes), along with associated software, integration and lifecycle support services. The project is structured as a multi-year engagement, covering both implementation and ongoing support for a period of 5 years.

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First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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