Sterlite Technologies expands Data Centre portfolio

Sterlite Technologies has launched a new generation of Data Centre solutions, ranging from cabling to end-to-end connectivity offerings designed to power the relentless demands of AI-driven data centre infrastructure. This new-age solution is engineered to meet the exact requirements of hyperscalers, colocation players, enterprises and telecom service providers to build agile, scalable, and sustainable Data Centre infrastructure.

With the global data centre market projected to reach USD 517 billion by 2030 (growing at a CAGR: 10.5% from 2021-2030), legacy infrastructure cabling systems are buckling under the demands for lower network latencies, rising network speeds and density requirements, as well as sustainability mandates. With this launch, STL bridges this gap by bringing to the core its 30+ years leadership in Optical network connectivity.