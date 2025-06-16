Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sterlite Technologies expands Data Centre portfolio

Sterlite Technologies expands Data Centre portfolio

Image
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To meet AI data centres requirement

Sterlite Technologies has launched a new generation of Data Centre solutions, ranging from cabling to end-to-end connectivity offerings designed to power the relentless demands of AI-driven data centre infrastructure. This new-age solution is engineered to meet the exact requirements of hyperscalers, colocation players, enterprises and telecom service providers to build agile, scalable, and sustainable Data Centre infrastructure.

With the global data centre market projected to reach USD 517 billion by 2030 (growing at a CAGR: 10.5% from 2021-2030), legacy infrastructure cabling systems are buckling under the demands for lower network latencies, rising network speeds and density requirements, as well as sustainability mandates. With this launch, STL bridges this gap by bringing to the core its 30+ years leadership in Optical network connectivity.

STLs data centre products are designed, manufactured, and tested in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, meeting international standards. STLs solutions are fully compliant with ANSI/TIA-942, TIA-568 and ISO 11801 standards and backed by a 25-year performance warranty, ensuring reliability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

INR extends downside on firm dollar overseas

Godrej Properties updates on new property development

Aurobindo Pharma's US arm incorporates Cresedemo Pharma

Stock Alert: NTPC, Arkade Developers, ITC, Spicejet, Sun Pharma, Syngene Intl

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story