Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies list in B Group

Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies list in B Group

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The equity shares of Epack Prefab Technologies (Scrip Code: 544540) are listed effective 01 October 2025 and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ''B'' Group Securities. At 09:23 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock was at a discount of 38.16% to the offer price of Rs 204.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Adani Total Gas, Swan Defence, Pricol, Lupin, Allied Blenders

Escorts Kubota gains as September 2025 sales rise 48% YoY to 18,267 units

Adani Total Gas CFO, Parag Parikh resigns

Bharti Hexacom Ltd Slides 1.14%

Godrej Properties Ltd Surges 1.92%

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story