Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Road Transport to acquire Yashodhan Highways and KN Highways Development

Adani Road Transport to acquire Yashodhan Highways and KN Highways Development

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Road Transport, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises has executed a share purchase agreement on 30 September 2025, with:

a. Yashodhan Highways (YHPL) and DRN Infrastructure (DRN/Existing Shareholder) to acquire 100% stake in YHPL; and

b. KN Highways Development (KNHDPL) and DRN Infrastructure (DRN/Existing Shareholder) to acquire 100% stake in KNHDPL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shares of BMW Ventures list in T Group

Shares of Epack Prefab Technologies list in B Group

Stock Alert: Adani Total Gas, Swan Defence, Pricol, Lupin, Allied Blenders

Escorts Kubota gains as September 2025 sales rise 48% YoY to 18,267 units

Adani Total Gas CFO, Parag Parikh resigns

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story