Adani Road Transport to acquire Yashodhan Highways and KN Highways Development

Adani Road Transport, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises has executed a share purchase agreement on 30 September 2025, with:

a. Yashodhan Highways (YHPL) and DRN Infrastructure (DRN/Existing Shareholder) to acquire 100% stake in YHPL; and

b. KN Highways Development (KNHDPL) and DRN Infrastructure (DRN/Existing Shareholder) to acquire 100% stake in KNHDPL.

