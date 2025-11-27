Stock Alert: Asian Paints, Havells India, Paytm, Info Edge(India)

Asian Paints step-down subsidiary, Berger Paints Emirates (L.L.C), UAE proposes to set up its second paint manufacturing facility in UAE with an investment of AED 140 million (approximately Rs 340 crore), having an initial capacity of 55,800 KL per annum.
Havells India board has approved acquiring a stake of 26% in Kundan Solar (Pali), a special purpose vehicle (SPV), established for the business of developing, installing, operating, managing and maintaining solar power plant.
One97 Communications (Paytm)s wholly owned subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services has received certificate of authorization (COA) to operate as a payment aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.
Info Edge (India) has agreed to invest Rs 5 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Smartweb Internet Services and about Rs 70 crore in its arm Startup Investments.
M&B Engineerings wholly owned subsidiary, Phenix Construction Technologies INC., USA, secured a sizable export order for design, manufacturing and supply of pre-engineered building/ structural steel to its customer in the USA. The said order is worth Rs 7.53 million.
Axis Bank appointed Anand Viswanathan as chief risk officer for a period of 3 years with erfect from 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2028. Amit Talgeri will cease to be the chief risk officer upon completion of his 2nd term, with effect from close of business hours of December 31, 2025.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app