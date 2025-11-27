Stock Alert: Asian Paints, Havells India, Paytm, Info Edge(India)

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Asian Paints step-down subsidiary, Berger Paints Emirates (L.L.C), UAE proposes to set up its second paint manufacturing facility in UAE with an investment of AED 140 million (approximately Rs 340 crore), having an initial capacity of 55,800 KL per annum.

Havells India board has approved acquiring a stake of 26% in Kundan Solar (Pali), a special purpose vehicle (SPV), established for the business of developing, installing, operating, managing and maintaining solar power plant.

One97 Communications (Paytm)s wholly owned subsidiary, Paytm Payments Services has received certificate of authorization (COA) to operate as a payment aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

Info Edge (India) has agreed to invest Rs 5 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Smartweb Internet Services and about Rs 70 crore in its arm Startup Investments. M&B Engineerings wholly owned subsidiary, Phenix Construction Technologies INC., USA, secured a sizable export order for design, manufacturing and supply of pre-engineered building/ structural steel to its customer in the USA. The said order is worth Rs 7.53 million. Axis Bank appointed Anand Viswanathan as chief risk officer for a period of 3 years with erfect from 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2028. Amit Talgeri will cease to be the chief risk officer upon completion of his 2nd term, with effect from close of business hours of December 31, 2025.