Stock Alert: AU SFB, Persistent Systems, Vikram Solar, IndiaMART, Cyient DLM

Securities in F&O Ban:

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 21 January 2026.

Result Today:

Anant Raj, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bank of India, Dalmia Bharat, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Gallantt Ispat, Gravita India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Jindal Stainless, KEI Industries, Oracle Financial Services Software, PNB Housing Finance, Rajratan Global Wire, Sagar Cements, Supreme Industries, Tata Communications, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Thangamayil Jewellery, UTI Asset Management Company, Eternal will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Listing

In the Mainboard segment, the Amagi Media Labs IPO will debut today. Meanwhile, in the SME segment, INDO SMC, GRE Renew Enertech, and Narmadesh Brass Industries are set to list today.

Stocks to Watch: AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) reported a 26.34% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 667.66 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 528.45 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income increased 15.20% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,451.26 crore in Q3 FY26, as against Rs 4,731.89 crore in Q3 FY25. Persistent Systems reported a 6.79% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 439.4 crore despite of 5.52% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3778.20 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26. On a year on year basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue from operations jumped 17.82% and 23.38% respectively in Q3 FY26.

Vikram Solar reported a sharp 405.47% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 96.14 crore on 7.79% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,105.95 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. IndiaMART reported a 55.6% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 188 crore on 13.4% jump in revenue to Rs 402 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY26. Cyient DLM reported 2.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.2 crore on 31.8% decrease in revenue to Rs 303 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Supreme Petrochem has reported 36.7% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 30.6 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 48.3 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue increased by 14.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,281 crore in Q3 FY26.