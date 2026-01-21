Lemon Tree Hotels expands footprint in UP with Keys Select Chitrakoot

Lemon Tree Hotels announced the signing of its latest property, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh (UP), strengthening its presence in the state.

The property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels. This hotel will feature 48 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a banquet hall, a meeting room, recreational facilities including a fitness centre and a swimming pool.

The Chitrakoot Airport is at a distance of 10 kms from the property while the Prayagraj Airport, is approximately 105 kms away. The Chitrakutdham Karwi Railway Station is just 5kms from the property. The hotel is well connected by both public and private transport.

Vilas Pawar, CEO - Managed & Franchise Business, Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, With this signing, we are pleased to extend our religious and leisure portfolio at a place ideal for pilgrims and travellers seeking spiritual reflection, quiet contemplation, and a meaningful connection with Indias timeless heritage. The state has eight operational and fourteen upcoming hotels." Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.