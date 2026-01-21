GIFT Nifty indicates green opening for key indices; gold hits fresh record high of $4,813/ounce

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty January 2026 futures were up 37.00 points, suggesting a green opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 2,938.33 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,665.69 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 January 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 32,253.55 so far in January. This follows their cash sales of Rs 34,349.62 crore in December and Rs 17,500.31 crore in November.

Global Markets:

Asia market edged lower on Wednesday while gold jumped to a record high level after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened fresh tariffs on countries resisting the transfer of Greenland to the United States.

Spot gold prices rose over 1% to an all-time high of $4,813 per ounce as investors rushed into safe haven assets. On Saturday, Trump said that exports from eight European countries would face tariffs of 10% from Feb. 1, rising to 25% by June 1 if talks fail to deliver U.S. control of mineral-rich Greenland. He also threatened to slap 200% tariffs on French wine and champagne, following reports that President Emmanuel Macron was unwilling to join his proposed Board of Peace. Trump further criticized the U.K., calling its plan to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, which is home to a joint U.K.-U.S. military base, to Mauritius an act of great stupidity, citing the move as further justification for acquiring Greenland on national security grounds.

European leaders have labeled President Donald Trumps latest tariff threats unacceptable and are reportedly weighing retaliatory measures. France is said to be urging the European Union to deploy its strongest economic response tool, the so-called Anti-Coercion Instrument. Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 870.74 points, or 1.76%, to end the session at 48,488.59. The S&P 500 dipped 2.06% to settle at 6,796.86. The Nasdaq Composite slid 2.39%, closing at 22,954.32. It was the worst session since October for all three major averages. U.S. Treasury yields spiked and the U.S. dollar declined as Trumps threat caused a flight from U.S. assets.

Domestic Market: Benchmark equity indices closed sharply lower on Tuesday, with the Nifty slipping below the 25,250 level as selling pressure intensified across the board. All NSE sectoral indices ended in the red, with realty stocks leading the declines. Shares came under pressure amid renewed trade tensions between the US and Europe, rising geopolitical risks, and weaker-than-expected Q3 earnings from a few heavyweight companies. Persistent foreign institutional selling, a sharp sell-off in the broader market, and the weekly expiry of Nifty derivatives added to volatility. Investors also remained cautious ahead of a potential US Supreme Court ruling on Trump-era tariffs, as an adverse outcome could materially shift global trade dynamics, even though the timing and verdict remain uncertain.