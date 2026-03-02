Stock Alert: Aurobindo Pharma, Oriental Rail, ITCONS E-Solution, SWPE, Artefact Projects

Shares of Sammaan Capital will be banned from F&O trading on Monday 02 March 2026.

IPO Listing:

Shree Ram Twistex will make its debut on the stock exchanges on Monday. The issue was subscribed 43.66 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 February 2026, and it closed on 25 February 2026.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions will make its debut on the stock exchanges on Monday. The issue was subscribed 0.94 times. The issue opened for bidding on 23 February 2026 and it closed on 25 February 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Auto stocks likely to remain focus as they will declare monthly auto sales data.

Oriental Rail Infrastructure has secured an order worth Rs 1.73 crore from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, a unit of Indian Railways. The contract involves the manufacturing, supply and installation of 13 sets of one coach set of seats and berths with hardware. The order is to be executed by March 29, 2026. Artefact Projects has secured a consultancy services contract worth Rs 3.53 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed over a period of 36 months. ITCONS E-Solution has secured an order worth Rs 2.62 crore from Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), under the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence. The contract involves deployment of 43 resources for a period of two years. It will commence on 3 March 2026 and remain valid till 2 March 2028, unless extended by mutual agreement between the parties.

Aurobindo Pharma has informed that the USFDA inspection concluded with four observations at a formulation manufacturing facility of its wholly owned subsidiary, Eugia Pharma Specialities, in Telangana. Kabra Extrusiontechnik has secured an order worth approximately Rs 133 crore from a domestic customer for energy storage solutions. The contract pertains to contract manufacturing and is scheduled to be executed during FY 202627. Due to confidentiality obligations and commercial sensitivity, the name of the customer has not been disclosed. South West Pinnacle Exploration (SWPE) has secured a work order worth Rs 307 crore from Hind Metal Exploration Services (HMESPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hindustan Zinc, for mineral exploration services in Rajasthan.