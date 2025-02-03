Stock Alert: Auto stocks, Aarti Industries, Hero Motorcorp, Eicher Motors

Power Grid Corporation of India, Divis Laboratories, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Aditya Birla Capital, Barbeque-Nation Hospitality, Bombay Dyeing, Castrol India, DOMS Industries, Gateway Distriparks, General Insurance Corporation of India, Gland Pharma, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, HFCL, KEC International, NLC India, Paradeep Phosphates, Poly Medicure, Premier Energies, ShalbyTata Chemicals, Vishnu Prakash R Punglia, and Welspun Enterprises will declare their quarterly results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Auto stocks to watch as companies set to release their monthly sales figures.

Aarti Industries consolidated net profit declined 62.9% to Rs 46 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 124 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 6.2% YoY to Rs 1,940 crore in Q3 FY25.

Ganesha Ecoshperes consolidated net profit surged to Rs 29.71 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 12.73 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 23.7% YoY to Rs 397.80 crore during the quarter.

Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit soared to Rs 10.01 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1.06 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Net sales jumped 22.5% YoY to Rs 201.43 crore during the quarter.

Hero Motocorps total sales increased 2.1% to 4,42,873 units in January 2025 as against 4,33,598 units sold in January 2024.

Eicher Motors reported 20% jump in total motorcycle sales to 91,132 units in January 2025 against 76,187 units sold in January 2024.

