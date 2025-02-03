Govt sets Rs 47,000 crore disinvestment target for FY26

The government has announced a Rs 47,000 crore disinvestment target for the fiscal year 2026, according to budget documents. However, the government has revised its disinvestment estimate for the current fiscal year (FY25) downwards. Revised estimates now project proceeds of Rs 33,000 crore, lower than the initial budget estimate of Rs 50,000 crore.

While the strategic disinvestment of IDBI Bank is progressing, it is expected to extend into FY26 due to ongoing regulatory approvals for the financial bidders, according to the media reports. Progress on other stake sales, including BEML, Shipping Corporation of India, HLL Lifecare Ltd, and Project & Development India Ltd, has been slow.

Despite challenges in disinvestment, the government anticipates increased revenue from public sector dividends. Projections for FY26 indicate dividends of Rs 69,000 crore, exceeding both the FY25 budget estimate of Rs 56,260 crore and the revised estimate of Rs 55,000 crore. The projected FY26 figure also surpasses the Rs 65,381.65 crore collected in FY24.

