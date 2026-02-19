Stock Alert: B. L. Kashyap and Sons, Pace Digitek, DCX Systems, Bharat Electronics

Securities in F&O Ban:

Sammaan Capital and Steel Authority of India shares are banned from F&O trading on 19 February 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

B. L. Kashyap and Sons announced that it has secured a Rs 300 crore order from CRC Greens for the construction of civil works.

Pace Digitek announced that its material subsidiary, Lineage Power, has secured a $1.35 million order from Yaqin Chem for the supply of mobile battery systems.

DCX Systems announced that it and its wholly owned subsidiary, Raneal Advanced Systems, has secured combined orders worth Rs 45.4 crore for the supply of cable assemblies and printed circuit assemblies.