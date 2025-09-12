Sugs Lloyd standalone net profit rises 88.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 133.07% to Rs 59.41 crore

Net profit of Sugs Lloyd rose 88.60% to Rs 5.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 133.07% to Rs 59.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

