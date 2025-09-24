TBO Tek signs up with Amadeus South Asia's Travel Marketplace

TBO Tek has signed up with Amadeus South Asia for its latest game changing offering Travel Marketplace, a localized AI driven next generation platform that connects travel sellers and providers through a single, trusted ecosystem.

This collaboration will empower travel sellers to access a wide range of cutting-edge new travel content and services available on the Travel Marketplace and unlock growth in an increasingly digital travel landscape. By leveraging these innovations, TBO Tek will enhance its offering to travel agents and partners across South Asia, providing them with more efficient, personalized, and seamless experiences.

