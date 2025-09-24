Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TBO Tek signs up with Amadeus South Asia's Travel Marketplace

TBO Tek signs up with Amadeus South Asia's Travel Marketplace

Image
Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TBO Tek has signed up with Amadeus South Asia for its latest game changing offering Travel Marketplace, a localized AI driven next generation platform that connects travel sellers and providers through a single, trusted ecosystem.

This collaboration will empower travel sellers to access a wide range of cutting-edge new travel content and services available on the Travel Marketplace and unlock growth in an increasingly digital travel landscape. By leveraging these innovations, TBO Tek will enhance its offering to travel agents and partners across South Asia, providing them with more efficient, personalized, and seamless experiences.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro forms strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics

THDC India commissions 660 MW unit II of Khurja STPP

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO subscribed 2.67 times

Cabinet approves Productivity Linked Bonus for 78 days to railway employees

Total equity issuances come in at Rs 42604 crore in Aug-25, record highest in current FY

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story